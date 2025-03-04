Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,029,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 88,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

