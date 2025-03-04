NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.05. 374,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,273,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $61,042.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,087,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,914,188.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,152.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,908 shares of company stock worth $141,851. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

