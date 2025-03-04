New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 9,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
