New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TAP opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

