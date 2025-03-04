New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of APA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in APA by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

APA Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

