New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 16,411 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

