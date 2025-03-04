New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

