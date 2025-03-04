New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.