New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $848,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos stock opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

