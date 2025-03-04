New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.31. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.