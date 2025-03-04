NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRSN. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 198,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,239. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

