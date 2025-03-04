Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 53.2% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,831. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

