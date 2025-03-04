NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CFO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel P. Donlan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,350. This represents a 7.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -249.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,668 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 886,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 879,168 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

