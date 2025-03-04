NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 688931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
NET Power Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 25.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 251,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NET Power by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.