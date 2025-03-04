Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 623,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP remained flat at $32.44 on Monday. 77,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Net Lease Office Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

