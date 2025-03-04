Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 785,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,227,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.