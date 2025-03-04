Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 785,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,227,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market capitalization of C$195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

