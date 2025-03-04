Nephros (NEPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros Stock Down 6.6 %

Nephros stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Nephros has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

