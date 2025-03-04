NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $796.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.6138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Featured Stories

