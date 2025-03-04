Neena M. Patil Sells 3,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JAZZ stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.22. 964,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

