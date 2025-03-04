Neena M. Patil Sells 3,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JAZZ stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.22. 964,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
