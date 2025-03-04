NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STE stock opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

