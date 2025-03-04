NBW Capital LLC Sells 806 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.