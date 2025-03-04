NBW Capital LLC Sells 17,243 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 makes up 3.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

