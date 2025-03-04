NBW Capital LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $585.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $593.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

