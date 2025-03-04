NBW Capital LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

