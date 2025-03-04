NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

