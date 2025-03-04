NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.
NatWest Group Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.
NatWest Group Company Profile
