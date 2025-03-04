Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Up 52.2% in February

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $537,441.70. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 75,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 291,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,580. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

