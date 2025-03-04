National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NSI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $25.29. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

