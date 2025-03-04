Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – March 2nd

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of products and solutions based on nanoscale materials and technologies. These stocks provide investors exposure to a cutting-edge sector that spans industries such as electronics, healthcare, and energy, often offering high growth potential alongside elevated risks due to the emerging nature of nanotechnology applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $206.21. 269,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 75,268,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $68.84. 25,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. NVE has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

