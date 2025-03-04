MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.84. 87,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,008. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

