Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 72.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

