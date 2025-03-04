Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

