Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

