Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $19,345,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in ITT by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

