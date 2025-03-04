Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $542,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 8,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.