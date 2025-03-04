Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 96,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

