Music Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, and other firms involved in production, distribution, and licensing of music. Investors purchase these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the global music market and benefit from trends in digital streaming, live performances, and technological innovations related to music consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,007,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,057,961. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.75. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,889,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,389,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,258,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,121,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

