MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MultiSensor AI Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MultiSensor AI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 102,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,845. MultiSensor AI has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

