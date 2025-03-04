Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
