Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 81,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 14,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

