Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.54, but opened at $172.44. Moog shares last traded at $162.41, with a volume of 268 shares.

Moog Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

