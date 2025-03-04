Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.03. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

