Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,333 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,100,000 after buying an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after acquiring an additional 485,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,276,000 after purchasing an additional 198,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.