Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,525 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,837,000 after buying an additional 269,488 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

