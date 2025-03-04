Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 129,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 276,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.