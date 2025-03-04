Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

