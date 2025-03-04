Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 70,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 751.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

