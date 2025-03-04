Mistras Group (MG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

