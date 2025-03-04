Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

