Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,632,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

