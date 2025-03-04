Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,859.28 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,887.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,980.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.